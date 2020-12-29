DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $3.74 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00013566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and $677,585.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 97.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00139288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00599453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00174109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317849 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054720 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

