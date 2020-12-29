Delphy Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $355,543.87 and $2,713.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00290889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.02138229 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.