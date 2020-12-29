Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

DNLI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 887,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,433 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

