Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,872.84

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,872.84 and traded as high as $3,136.00. Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) shares last traded at $3,088.00, with a volume of 52,542 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,872.84.
In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82). Also, insider John David Burns sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,289 ($42.97), for a total transaction of £5,361,070 ($7,004,272.28).
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
