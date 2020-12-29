Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.38 ($12.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €16.78 ($19.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day moving average is €8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

