DEX (DEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $369,612.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $369,612.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00143149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00198979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00605169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00327491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055504 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

