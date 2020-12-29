Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Northland Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 46,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

