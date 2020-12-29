Digital Insurance Token Hits One Day Volume of $230.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $579,070.02 and approximately $230.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00599824 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,068.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.