DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $363,195.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00383809 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002467 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.77 or 0.01413516 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

