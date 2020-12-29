DigitalNote Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,571.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $3,571.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,092,947,085 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,138,781 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

