DMarket (DMT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $1.82 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00044116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00290964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.02129784 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

