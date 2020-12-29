Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.21

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as low as $12.20. Donegal Group shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $355.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

