Dusk Network Market Capitalization Reaches $13.15 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and $873,950.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00042419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00281238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.24 or 0.02059030 BTC.

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

