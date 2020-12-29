Dynamic (DYN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,318.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002131 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $54,318.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,681.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $722.72 or 0.02708731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00464776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.05 or 0.01285750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00602224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00239333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 992.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,228,427 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

