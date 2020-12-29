East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

