EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 132.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.84. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

