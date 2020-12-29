Eden Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Eden has a total market cap of $777,874.47 and approximately $12,803.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eden has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

