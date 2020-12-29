Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.82.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.58 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $859,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,076,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,889 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,789 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.