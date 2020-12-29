Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Down 5.9%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 532,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 333,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.