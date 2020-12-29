Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.42% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE EDN opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

