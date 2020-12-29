Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Receives C$49.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.70.

EDV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of -52.92. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

