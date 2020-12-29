Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE EBF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 113,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,064. The firm has a market cap of $447.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.