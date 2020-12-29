Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.84.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

