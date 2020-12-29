Envela (NYSE:ELA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Envela Co. (NYSE:ELA) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 45,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 131,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $137.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Envela (NYSE:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter.

Envela Company Profile (NYSE:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

