Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Alexander Brackenridge Sells 7,244 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80.

EQR traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 1,651,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,415. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.