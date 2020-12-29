Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.95. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 10,562 shares.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

In other news, insider Peggy A. Murphy purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

