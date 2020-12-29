ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) (ZYAU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on January 18th

ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) (ASX:ZYAU) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$8.15.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.