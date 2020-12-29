Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $189,252.25 and approximately $16,919.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $726.29 or 0.02713550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,349,644 coins and its circulating supply is 177,320,231 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

