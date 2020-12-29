Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $5.64 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00021245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $655.58 million and approximately $685.00 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.28 or 0.02711095 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

