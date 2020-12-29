EUNO (EUNO) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. EUNO has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $9,166.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00510398 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000204 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,076,321,908 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

