EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $64,037.28

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $64,037.28 and approximately $41,973.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00047156 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002283 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020313 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002635 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

