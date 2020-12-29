Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report $249.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.61 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,942,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

