FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 78.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FB Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

