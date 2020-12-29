Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives $2.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

FNMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $2.27 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 2.49.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

