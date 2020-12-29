Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 578,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

