Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes Sells 25,000 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger S. Jewkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10.

NYSE FNF opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

