Fiii Price Tops $0.0001 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a market cap of $50,607.67 and approximately $499.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fiii has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00138515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00603142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00173144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054689 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

