Financial Comparison: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) versus Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 5.32% 9.35% 2.39% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oppenheimer and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.03 billion 0.38 $52.95 million N/A N/A Futu $136.28 million 35.82 N/A N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oppenheimer and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Futu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

