Financial Survey: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JinkoSolar and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 2 1 3 0 2.17 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $32.63, suggesting a potential downside of 52.62%. BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.96%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.75% 7.53% 1.99% BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and BE Semiconductor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.71 $129.09 million $2.79 24.68 BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 11.80 $91.08 million N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats JinkoSolar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

