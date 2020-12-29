First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $142.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

