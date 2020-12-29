First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

