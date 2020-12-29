Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.83

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.83 and last traded at $167.53, with a volume of 3391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

