Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.96. 646,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 921,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $683.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 791,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,237. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 231,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

