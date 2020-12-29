Flamingo (FLM) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.47 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00141121 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00204623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00600379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00325672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055778 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

