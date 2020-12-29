Flash (FLASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $320.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $320.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.