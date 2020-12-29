Flash (FLASH) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $320.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

