Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 608850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

About Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

