Frank Russell Ellett Acquires 3,000 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00.

NYSE AUB traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. 178,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,290. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.