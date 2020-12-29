Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

