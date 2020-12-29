FREE Coin (FREE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,439.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $17,439.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00204917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00600336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00324705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055254 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,057,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

